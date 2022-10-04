Obsessed with Stranger Things? The Upside Down is coming to Dublin

Just in time for spooky season.

Whether you're into Stranger Things or not, there's not one person in Dublin who hasn't been humming "Running Up That Hill" by Kate Bush since season four came out. This is even more impressive when you consider that people below a certain age group would never have even heard the song before (although my personal first introduction to it was the pilot episode of The Vampire Diaries in 2009).

But I'm getting ahead of myself. My point is that Stranger Things has a bit of a chokehold on us, and there's no better time to enjoy it than spooky season. And while that Netflix subscription has all the goods, if you're a Stranger Things super-fan, you should know that the Upside Down is coming to Dublin this Halloween.

Whereabouts, you ask? LoSt LaNe on Grafton Street is set to become the Upside Down for one night only - Halloween. LoSt LaNe will have two rooms full of music from the world of Stranger Things, including 80s classics, Disco classics, and Electro anthems. There will also be a fancy dress competition, and the venue will be totally transformed to resemble Hawkins.

The event starts at 10:30pm and will go on until 3am. If you've been stuck for how to celebrate Halloween this year, well, look no further.

Header images via Instagram/lostlanedublin & /strangerthingstv

