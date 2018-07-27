PIC: This Famous Controversial Character Is In Dublin Just In Time For The Weekend

And he's brought along a famous friend too. You can expect some crazy headlines tomorrow...

If you're heading out for a few scoops over the weekend, you need to keep your eyes peeled incase you run into these two characters.

Russell Brand is in Dublin to film a new children's movie called 'Four Kids and It' which, you'll probably remember, is the reason that Cheryl was in the capital earlier this week

It's based on a novel by Jacqueline Wilson of Tracy Beaker fame and the controversial comedian and presenter is hitting Ireland with Steve Coogan and we say they are mad to hit the town.

Look at the devilish glints in their respective eyes.

Me and Steve Coogan on a @StenaLineUKIE to Dublin. They gave us free dinner and access to limitless corridors. What a Trip. Just needed @RobBrydon #titanicplus pic.twitter.com/cXp1QkOkK9 — Russell Brand (@rustyrockets) July 27, 2018

The tweet reads:

"Me and Steve Coogan on a Stena Line to Dublin. They gave us free dinner and access to limitless corridors. What a Trip. Just needed."

Brand was meant to do a few shows here back in April but was forced to cancel after his mother was involved in a car accident.

He took to Twitter to make the announcement of the cancellations and said that it was unlikely that the shows will be rescheduled.

