Sustainable Fashion Dublin announce deadly event for International Women's Day

Girl power, am I right?

Sustainable Fashion Dublin duo Geraldine and Taz are back again - this time organising a deadly event for International Women's Day.

Falling on March 8th, International Women's Day is an excuse to honour all the powerful and inspiring women out there and "Sisters are doing it for the future" promises to do just that. An afternoon packed full of comedy, live music, spoken word and thoughtful conversation, the event will showcase some of the country's leading female talent - celebrating the women who are "doing it" not only for themselves but for the future too.

All while touching on topics most pervasive to modern women in modern Ireland.

Taking place in the colourful and creative surroundings of The Tara Building, the event will bring Irish women together to discuss topics ranging from ethical fashion production and consumption to the incredible positivity that comes about when diversity is embraced amongst communities in Ireland.

Who can you expect to see on the day?

Familiar faces amongst the crowd include the likes of Fionnuala Jones, Emma Doran and Molly Sterling as well as a whole host of other notable names from around the country.

There will be nibbles and drinks aplenty too so you're guaranteed a good time.

Attendees are in for a whopper day, with the line-up to include the following:

Panel discussion with fashion industry experts Heather Barnes (Consultant at The Ethical Fashion Initiative), Rosemarie Kamana (Artist & Sustainable Fashion Designer) and CarrieAnn Moran (Sustainability Manager at NCBI Retail)

Spoken-word, comedy and music from some of Ireland's top performers

Tickets cost €15 with 10 per cent of sales going towards the brilliant (and incredibly important) work being done by the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre.

As Geraldine and Taz put it:

"Expect to be challenged. Expect to be inspired. Expect to be entertained, and definitely expect to have the lols."