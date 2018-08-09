The Sugar Club Is Showing The Parent Trap This Weekend And We Can't Wait

Ah, 'The Parent Trap.'

What an absolute cracker of a film bringing us back to the good ole days of hairbands and metallic blue nail polish.

Unfortunately, we can't travel back in time (yet), but we can take a trip down memory lane this Saturday night in the Sugar Club at 'The Parent Trap' screening.

Reacquaint yourself with Lindsey Lohan's (kinda) questionable British accent, the secret handshake and underage gambling over popcorn and drinks...

...We told you it was the good ole days.

