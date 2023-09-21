There's a Samhain Festival crawl in Dublin 8 taking place in October

Complete with spooky tattoos and tarot readings.

We've been going on and on about spooky season for ages now, and if you're torn between heading somewhere super scary like Nightmare Realm, or going for something a little more tame like seeing Hocus Pocus for the fifteenth time at the Stella, then why not check out this Samhain Festival, which gives you the best of both worlds.

Hosted by Libertine Market Crawl, this one-day event is packed full of Halloween-y activities, everything from tarot readings, to spooky tattoos, to face-painting.

Taking place across four Dublin 8 pubs, this is a free event, and it is both family and dog-friendly.

What's on?

As this is a crawl event, there are four different pubs participating with different activities. Arthur's, All My Friends, Lucky's, and Dudley's are all getting involved, providing food, entertainment, or both for those looking to get stuck into Samhain.

Arthur's Blues & Jazz Club

Based on Thomas Street, Arthur's Blues & Jazz Club will have live music playing between 2pm and 4pm on October 1st, as well as face-painting for the little ones (or big ones - there's no age limit) all day long, curtesy of Art by Leah.

All My Friends

Meath Street bar All My Friends will become the tattoo parlour for artist Deniz Ülger as he creates spooky tattoos for customers all day.

Lucky's

If you find yourself in need of a feed during the festival, Lucky's on Meath Street will have Coke Lane Pizza serving up from 3pm to keep you going. Some of Dublin's nicest pizza, we recommend you get the lemon dip to accompany it - just trust us on this one, okay?

Dudley's

If you're really into the spooky stuff, oracle and tarot readings at Dudley's might be the perfect Samhain activity.

Understand your past, get insight into your present, and discover the future through these readings - if you dare. Chris Pixie Divination has 20+ years of experience in this department and will be offering 30 minute market readings for €20. As a special offer, there will also be a Samhain Special reading available - a five card general reading focusing on key points in your journey, for €15.

And if you can't fathom swapping your Sunday dinner for a pizza, then you can get your roast dinner at Dudley's from 3pm too.

Sound like a bit of you? Make sure to pop October 1st in the diary.

