Welcome The Festive Season with This Gorgeous 'Love Actually' Event In Town This Weekend

This Sunday is the first day of December - meaning we can officially lose the run of ourselves with Christmas cheer.

There's loads happening in town over the weekend, but we haven't come across anything quite as gorgeously festive as the Love Actually screening at The Morrison.

The event kicks off at 4.30pm this Sunday and attendees will dine in the glamorous surroundings of Halo with the movie playing on the state of the art large screen.

There will be delicious nibbles also. We're talking dry aged Angus beef sliders, spiced pulled pork, house slaw in brioche, Teeling Whiskey chicken wings, and Herb sausages followed by Baileys chocolate mousse, meringue shard & wild berries gel. With Mulled Wine and Popcorn to enjoy throughout the screening.

That's a serious feast and a great way to start working on your Winter belly.

The Love Actually screening at The Morrison is happening this Sunday, December 1, and the following Sunday, December 8.

Tickets are priced €24.50 and can be booked here.