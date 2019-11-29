Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

  • Home /

  • What's On /

  • Welcome The Festive Season with This Gorgeous 'Love Actually' Event In Town This Weekend

Welcome The Festive Season with This Gorgeous 'Love Actually' Event In Town This Weekend

By Lovin Media

November 29, 2019 at 4:40pm

Share:

This Sunday is the first day of December - meaning we can officially lose the run of ourselves with Christmas cheer.

There's loads happening in town over the weekend, but we haven't come across anything quite as gorgeously festive as the Love Actually screening at The Morrison.

The event kicks off at 4.30pm this Sunday and attendees will dine in the glamorous surroundings of Halo with the movie playing on the state of the art large screen.

There will be delicious nibbles also. We're talking dry aged Angus beef sliders, spiced pulled pork, house slaw in brioche, Teeling Whiskey chicken wings, and Herb sausages followed by Baileys chocolate mousse, meringue shard & wild berries gel. With Mulled Wine and Popcorn to enjoy throughout the screening.

That's a serious feast and a great way to start working on your Winter belly.

The Love Actually screening at The Morrison is happening this Sunday, December 1, and the following Sunday, December 8.

Tickets are priced €24.50 and can be booked here. 

Share:

Latest articles

Guinness Open Gate Brewery will host the ultimate Christmas festival

Irish Rail shares footage of truck breaking through barrier in Dublin

Five Places To Grab An Afternoon Coffee In Dublin

Nine Cosy Dublin Pubs To Warm Up In As The Weather Gets Colder

You may also love

Stormzy is coming to the 3 Arena next September

The Pussycat Dolls are reuniting and coming to the 3 Arena

A Chapelizod pub is showing 'The Irishman' on a big screen tonight

Copper Face Jacks: The Musical to return to The Olympia Theatre next year

Latest podcast

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the best of your city straight to your inbox.

I'd like to receive news and exclusive offers from Lovin Dublin including competitions, products, commercial partners and activities. By submitting this form you agree to our T&Cs and our privacy policy