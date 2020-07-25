New dog-friendly coffee spot now open in Bray

There can never be too many coffee shops. The more places serving up what I can only describe as liquid happiness, the better. And a new spot has just popped up out in Bray... you know, in case you're in need of weekend plans and feel like a walk by the sea, coffee in hand.

Called Contemporary Coffee, it's located just of Bray Main Street in the Arcade. Call in and they'll sort you out with a cuppa joe, not to mention some tasty treats for good measure too (they stock Oh Happy vegan treats FYI). And for the best part... they're dog-friendly too, so you can even bring your furry best friend along with you.

Conveniently located right by Finders Keepers Bray, so you can kit yourself out in some new (or at least new to you) threads and follow that up with some post-thrifting caffeine. That sounds like a dreamy Saturday set-up to me.

Header image via Instagram/Contemporary Coffee

Need inspiration for staying at home? Sign up to our Lovin Home Comforts newsletter here.