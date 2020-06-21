Close

Dalkey is featured in The Wall Street Journal as American curiosity continues

By James Fenton

June 21, 2020 at 12:03pm

Dalkey may have said goodbye to Matt Damon a few weeks ago but thanks to The Wall Street Journal, there could be a few more A-listers rocking up to the village.

The renowned New York-based newspaper has included Dalkey in its real estate section this week, enticing members of its vast international readership to come and take a look at the south Dublin haven.

Of course, no piece on Dalkey written in 2020 is complete without referencing the fact that Matt Damon and his family rode out the pandemic in the area. There is no mention of the famous SuperValu photo but the piece does say that Damon described the village as a 'fairytale' and that he is 'just one of many celebrities infatuated with this corner of Ireland'. The others mentioned being Neil Jordan, Enya, Bono and former President Barack Obama no less.

The article is very much focused on property in Dalkey but with prices just a little outside of most of our budgets, it's largely a case of look but don't touch. This is just the latest example of a new-found infatuation for Dalkey in the United States, with the New York Times also covering Matt Damon's stay back in April.

The Wall Street Journal piece on Dalkey is worth a gawk if you've got a bit of time this Sunday and you can read it in full via this link.

(header image: Shutterstock: Dalkey)

