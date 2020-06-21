Temple Bar pubs are expected to hold off on reopening despite the revised roadmap allowing them to do so from June 29.

The government issued the revised roadmap on Friday, which states that pubs that serve food can reopen on June 29, while those that don't provide an eating option can reopen on July 20. However, CEO of The Temple Bar Company Martin Harte feels that these dates could be too soon for a lot of establishments in the popular nighttime area.

Mr. Harte said: "There's no rush to open at the end of June and I'd be very surprised if any of the pubs in this area will be open on June 29. I think people are looking at it on a slightly longer-term basis."

He added that "it could be into August in some cases by the time everything is up and running."

It might be a while before Dubliners and tourists can walk down Temple Bar's famous cobbles once more. Further information on Ireland's revised roadmap can be found here.