One of Dublin's favourite vegan restaurants is closing its doors for good

They will remain open for two weeks during December before closing.

The last few weeks have some bars and restaurants around the city announce that they wouldn't be reopening their doors in December, with the hopes that they would reopen once the restrictions around COVID have levelled out.

This Dublin 1 bar, this Dublin 2 restaurant, this Dublin 4 restaurant and this Dublin 2 wine bar have all made similar announcements about hoping to reopen before too long, but the folks behind The Carrot's Tail in Rathmines have confirmed that they won't be reopening at all.

The vegan restaurant will be serving customers for about two weeks mid-December, before closing for good, with the hopes of reopening under a different guise in the not-too-distant future.

In a statement on social media, the folks at The Carrot's Tail had the following to say:

"After a very hard 2020 we have made the decision to close The Carrot's Tail in Rathmines. This is definitely the hardest post we have ever done, but it's our best option for survival.

"We can't thank you enough for all the love and support we have received from all of you, and we can't wait to see you again dinning with us this Friday, and be open for brunch to feed your faces with gigantic pancakes and lots of Waffles. You have been amazing to us and it has been truly mind blowing to discover just how strong and supportive the vegan (and non vegan) community is. Let's make our last weeks amazing as well.

"2021 will be an amazing year, and believe us, WE'LL BE BACK, stronger, smarter and of course 100% VEGAN, but for now we need to regroup and say Bye Bye. Keep following us on social media as we will be posting exciting updates about The Carrot's Tail 2.0 over the coming week/months. See you soon guys, in the meantime remember to be kind."

For anyone who would like to check out The Carrot's Tail before it closes for good, they are returning to dine-in service from Friday, December 4 until the last service on Sunday, December 20.

