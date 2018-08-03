Dublin

VIDEO: This Dublin Shop Got A Massive Shoutout On The BBC

Well, this is definitely going to put it on the world-stage.

If you like to keep in touch with all things Lovin Dublin, you'll know that we are massive fans of this store.

So, we were absolutely delighted when they were featured on BBC on Thursday night.

Tropical Popical were already on the Irish map in a big way but after this feature, their audience is going to spread more and more.

The South William Street Nail salon is a firm favourite of Saoirse Ronan's too and what's good enough for her, is good enough for us.

The BBC wanted to show how Tropical Popical were helping one art gallery take the master to the masses.

Tropical Popical said about the feature:

"Oh HAI BBC!

"If there's anything we love, it's getting to flex our creative muscle so we adore creating and working on an artistic response to exhibitions as they open in the National Gallery of Ireland and then the fun of getting to actually do nails in the gallery each month for the Thursday Lates events.

"If you want to get your nails done at the next event on the 23rd August, keep an eye on the National Gallery FB on the Monday before (20th) to sign up for some artistic loving."

If you haven't been yet, here are some reasons to convince you why you should defo go and if this BBC Shoutout wasn't enough, being featured on Ellen will probably help too.

READ NEXT: The Lord Mayor Just Emailed Tropical Popical Because Their Soundness Makes Dublin Look Great

The importance of Demi Lovato's honesty about addiction... Subscribe to Before Brunch podcast here

Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

Comments

