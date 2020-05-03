A Dublin artist has come up with an A to Z of Irish slang and it's hilariously accurate

The alphabet according to Hephee.

Dublin-based artist Hephee has done it again, this time creating what he call's Ireland's A to Z. Essentially a list of classic Irish sayings (a comprehensive A to Z of Irish slang), he's come up with one for each letter of the alphabet and it's a hilariously accurate depiction of how our daily conversations tend to go.

So, next time you're away (whenever that may be) and someone asks you to teach them Irish slang, just give them this list and send them on their merry way.

Hephee even managed to think of ones for X, Y, Z which is quite an impressive feat in and of itself in our book... goes to show what you can achieve when you're bored in the house and you're in the house bored, eh?

The A to Z of Irish slang is as follows:

A - Ah heyor

B - Bollocks

C - C'mere to me

D - Delira

E - Eejit

F - Feck

G - Gobshite

H - Howeya

I - In bits

J - Jaysus

K - Knackered

L - Locked

M - Mad yoke

N - Naggins

O - Ouvvit

P - Poxy

Q - Quality

R - Rotten

S - Shitebag

T - Tick

U - Unrayle

V - Verdy good

W - Wagon

X - XOXO hope ur ok hun

Y - Yoke

Z - Zero craic

What a beautiful language we have. Head over to his Instagram to see more of his doodles and illustrations.

