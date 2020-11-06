Arguably the greatest superhero movie ever made is now available on Netflix

We really can't recommend this movie enough.

When people discuss the greatest superhero movie ever made, there are a lot of suggestions:

The Dark Knight. Avengers: Infinity War. The original Superman. Blade. The Incredibles. Guardians of the Galaxy. Captain America: The Winter Soldier. The list goes on and on...

But that list wouldn't be complete without putting this movie very near the top of it.

97% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Winner of the Best Animated Feature at the Academy Awards and the Golden Globes.

And now finally available to watch on Netflix, we really, really can't recommend Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse enough.

First of all, there is that insane voice cast: Chris Pine, Nic Cage, Jake Johnson, Hailee Steinfeld, Mahershala Ali, Lily Tomlin, Zoe Kravitz, John Mulaney, Katherine Hahn, Liev Schreiber, Oscar Isaac, Lake Bell... it is staggeringly stacked.

Then there is the story, which you might think wouldn't be all that interesting, because Spider-Man has been done to death in movies recently. Not in this case though, as it follows new teen superhero Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) and his dealings with colliding parallel universes, which bring over multiple different Spider-Men (and Spider-Pigs) into his world, and they all must work together to stop an entire universe-ending event from taking place.

And then there is the properly jaw-dropping animation work, bringing together a host of different styles on-screen in a way that has truly never been done before. That is matched with a very, VERY witty screenplay (co-written by Phil Lord and Chris Miller, the folks behind The LEGO Movie, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and 21 Jump Street), and it really does all add to maybe the greatest superhero movie ever made.

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse is available to watch on Netflix from today (Friday, November 6):

READ NEXT: Watch - Derry Girls' Nicola Coughlan stars in Netflix's upcoming scandalous series