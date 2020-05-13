Bingo Loco unveil plans for a number of drive-in events this summer

The team behind Bingo Loco have announced plans for a number of drive-in events this summer.

Summer 2020 is looking a little different to what we envisioned it would. With measures still in place to combat the spread of Covid-19 and a ban on mass gatherings of over 5,000 people, a number of events we had lined up have since been cancelled - the likes of concerts, festivals, nights out etc. etc.

But businesses have been adapting to the times, coming up with alternative ways to ensure that we can all still have good, clean fun. Including Bingo Loco who have pivoted once again are now rolling out a series of drive-in events across Ireland this summer.

Teasing the news on Instagram, the guys at Bingo Loco wrote:

"We're very excited to announce that @driveinevents is coming soon to locations across Ireland this summer. We have produced a range of events, with an exciting twist on the classic drive-in experience.

You can expect everything from movies, live comedy and interactive unique entertainment concepts such as a specially adapted drive in Bingo Loco show."

Putting on everything from family-friendly afternoon shows to adult-only late-night parties, the team assured the public that all events will adhere to government regulations.

"All events will strictly adhere to up-to-date government regulations ensuring that you can enjoy the event safely with your friends and family!"

Initial locations include Dublin, Cork, Galway, Limerick, Kilkenny and Waterford. Eager beavers can sign up for events in their locations online, ensuring they're notified when new events come knocking.

Maybe summer 2020 won't be so bad after all.

