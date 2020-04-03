Close

Boyzlife have released a single with all profits going to an elderly charity

By James Fenton

April 3, 2020 at 10:25am

Boyzlife, AKA Dubliners Keith Duffy and Brian McFadden, have released a single with all profits going towards elderly charity Age UK.

The song You Needed Me is taken from the pair's debut album and is their own version of the 1999 Boyzone single, which itself was cover of the 1978 original by Canadian singer Anne Murray.

The tune has been released today and features the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra. All profits will be donated to Age UK, in support of their emergency Covid-19 fund, of which you can read more here.

The video for the song can be viewed below...

Boyzlife have been touring since 2016, with the name being an amalgamation of Duffy's Boyzone background and McFadden's time in Westlife. Boyzlife, geddit?

Their debut album will be called Strings Attached and is sure to go down well with fans of either of Ireland's biggest ever boy bands.

Fair play to both for supporting such an important charity during this crisis. Any chance of getting When You're Looking Like That next, lads? Absolute banger.

