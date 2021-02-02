Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Brand new Gogglebox Ireland looks back at the gas archives of Irish telly

By Brian Dillon

February 2, 2021 at 2:47pm

Share:

Gogglebox Ireland returns to Virgin Media One tomorrow night at 9pm (Wednesday, February 3) and sees the country's favourite telly-watchers look through the archives of Irish TV.

Looking back on beloved Irish TV characters and iconic moments, the Goggleboxers will soak up the glory of Bosco, help Mike Murphy pick Ireland’s Eurovision entry and learn some weird and wonderful 70s science from Pat Kenny. Sounds like a blast, to be honest.

The special 'Looks Back' episode will also pay tribute to Ann Lovett of Today Tonight, Ireland’s current affairs show from the 80s, whose 37th anniversary just passed on Sunday.

In January, Virgin Media Television unveiled its new Spring 2021 TV schedule featuring more current affairs and entertainment programming.

You can catch Gogglebox Ireland on Virgin Media One at 9pm tomorrow, Wednesday, February 3.

WATCH NEXT: Old TV ad for Stephen's Green Shopping Centre emerges and it's very 1990

Share:

Latest articles

New system in place for bikes that are deemed to be abandoned

Large new urban living centre to be created in South Dublin

WATCH: Old TV ad for Stephen's Green Shopping Centre emerges and it's very 1990

Brand new Irish workout website offering sassy classes in twerk and dancehall

You may also love

Netflix, Prime Video, and NOW TV have added loads of new shows and movies today

These are the 20 best romantic comedies you can watch at home right now

WATCH: Dublin teen stuns viewers with incredible Adele rendition on The Voice

WATCH: The first trailer for the new Mighty Ducks series coming to Disney+

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.