Brand new Gogglebox Ireland looks back at the gas archives of Irish telly

Gogglebox Ireland returns to Virgin Media One tomorrow night at 9pm (Wednesday, February 3) and sees the country's favourite telly-watchers look through the archives of Irish TV.

Looking back on beloved Irish TV characters and iconic moments, the Goggleboxers will soak up the glory of Bosco, help Mike Murphy pick Ireland’s Eurovision entry and learn some weird and wonderful 70s science from Pat Kenny. Sounds like a blast, to be honest.

The special 'Looks Back' episode will also pay tribute to Ann Lovett of Today Tonight, Ireland’s current affairs show from the 80s, whose 37th anniversary just passed on Sunday.

In January, Virgin Media Television unveiled its new Spring 2021 TV schedule featuring more current affairs and entertainment programming.

You can catch Gogglebox Ireland on Virgin Media One at 9pm tomorrow, Wednesday, February 3.

