Calls for more Inside The K after gripping season finale

By Darragh Murphy

April 9, 2020 at 10:08am

It's not often that a show captures Ireland's imagination in the way that Inside The K did.

The Guards: Inside The K proved to be an instant with viewers when it first appeared on Virgin Media One last month.

Every Wednesday throughout the ongoing Covid-19 crisis, fans of the compelling crime docu-series took to their couch at 9pm to watch how Gardai went through the daily unpredictability of working in the K district of Dublin - Cabra, Blanchardstown and Finglas.

Such was the popularity of the programme, viewers reacted with incredulity when the show took a week off in mid-March.

But it returned with arguably the most poignant episode of the five broadcast and a week later, it closed with a dramatic finale.

Wednesday night's episode made for gripping viewing, with thrilling Garda pursuits of criminals and even more insight into the composure displayed by Gardai in remarkably testing scenarios.

There has been no official confirmation of a second season of Inside The K but the cliff-hanger ending of Wednesday's season finale led quite a few people on social media to believe that another season was inevitable.

And among those who weren't as confident, there were quite a few pleas for a return to the show in 2021.

