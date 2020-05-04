Carole Baskin duped into giving first public interview by YouTubers posing as Jimmy Fallon

Carole Baskin has given her first public interview since Tiger King aired.

Just when you thought the hype over Tiger King had died down, Carole Baskin pulls us right back in with her first public interview since the popular Netflix docu-series aired.

But all is not as it seems, as The Sun reports that Carole was duped into giving the interview under false pretences by YouTubers Josh Pieters and Archie Manners who told the Tiger King star that it was for the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Need catching up? Here's what went down.

Bored at home during isolation, Josh Pieters and Archie Manners started a three-part series that saw the duo try to trick celebrities into thinking that they were being interviewed for real TV shows. Conducting the interviews via Zoom and using pre-recorded clips from previous shows they successfully managed to catch out the likes of Molly Mae and Tommy Fury, Craig David and Holly H - all of whom they fooled into thinking they were chatting to James Cordon.

Seeing that they could in fact do what they set out to do, the guys decided to aim higher and go for the gold, reaching out to Carole Baskin for an interview. Speaking to Insider Josh said:

"We thought, why don't we take a shot in the dark and go for the most exclusive, hard to reach person in the world, with absolutely no hope of it working?"

Only it did and Carole agreed, giving the YouTubers her first world exclusive interview. Introducing the clip, the twosome likens it to Tiger King saying it's a "story of loopholes, lawyers and lies".

Carole has since spoken out about the interview, telling Us Weekly:

"I was suspicious as we were doing it because the questions appeared taped. But had no idea it would turn out to be such a fun prank. It gave us a very welcome good laugh. I appreciate their cleverness and that they created their video in a way that I don’t feel was in any way mean-spirited."

They even managed to convince the Big Cat frontwoman to don her infamous flower crown for good measure. Have a watch of the 12-minute clip below.

Very impressive.

