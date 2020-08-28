Christy Moore to perform first-ever live stream gig from the NCH next month

Christy Moore has teamed up with the National Concert Hall (NCH) to bring the public 'Christy Moore Solo' - the singer's first-ever live stream gig.

With the future of the entertainment industry still very much up in the air, people have been greatly missing going to gigs. One of the worst-hit industries, most artists have been forced to cancel all upcoming events with no ideas as to when they'll be able to get back on the road. Used to spending much of his time touring, it's probably safe to say that Christy Moore is missing gigging as much as the next guy.

Hoping to help fill the void left behind by an absence of in-real-life gigs, the singer will take to the stage once more - this time for his first-ever live stream gig. Teaming up with the NCH, he'll perform in front of seven HD cameras, allowing the seasoned entertainer to connect with listeners all around the world.

A one-off exclusive, the concert promises to be an intimate evening with the musical legend which listeners can enjoy from the comfort of their own homes. Described as one of the most 'compelling and inspirational musicians Ireland has ever seen', his recording career includes over 40 albums... so, safe to say he'll have plenty of songs to choose from.

Streamed live from the NCH on September 19th at 8pm, it is a ticketed event so make sure to get yours ahead of time or you'll be humming Lisdoonvarna to yourself.

