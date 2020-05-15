Cool, cool, cool - There's a massive Brooklyn Nine-Nine quiz happening this weekend

A Brooklyn Nine-Nine quiz? As Jake Peralta would say: "Cool, cool, cool, cool, cool. No doubt, no doubt, no doubt."

Brooklyn Nine-Nine is one of those shows that you think you're not going to like until you're about 12 episodes and realise you love it more than you could ever have imagined... or at least that's my experience of it anyway.

I put off watching the show for an age because I was convinced that it 'wasn't for me' or 'wasn't my humour' but boy was I wrong and if you haven't watched it yet then I think you know what needs to be on the agenda this weekend. Packed full of light-hearted comic relief, each episode is less than a half-hour long so you'll make it through the six seasons that are on Netflix in no time.

If, like me, you've already binge-watched the series on more than one occasion then I reckon you're well prepared for Pat & Colm's Big Brooklyn Nine-Nine quiz this Sunday.

Do you know the force well enough to know who Cheddar belongs to? Do you know the make of vending machine Hitchcock and Scully want to get? What about how many brothers Amy has? Or The Vulture's real name?

See if you really do know the 99th precinct as well as you think you do and put your knowledge to the test. Tickets cost six quid (get yours here) and as always you can follow the guys on live stream as you play.

