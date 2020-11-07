Coolock Reds - Dublin musician wows Jools Holland viewers with powerful performance

Dublin musician For Those I Love wowed BBC viewers with an emotional performance on the series finale of Later with Jools Holland last night.

For Those I Love, born David Balfe, gave an amazing rendition of his song I Have a Love, written for his friend and bandmate Paul Curran, who passed away in 2018. Recorded in Dublin's Smock Alley Theatre, David's performance was a powerful tribute to Paul and was widely praised on social media.

David's set finished with the lyrics "I have a love and it will never fade and either will you, Paul," before the musician unfurled a Shelbourne FC flag with the words 'Coolock Reds' on it.

Jools Holland viewers were united in their praise for For Those I Love's after watching the segment last night...

has to be the best moment on jools Holland pic.twitter.com/l34g7nzTK7 — The Barber Shop (@DEREKTHEBARBER1) November 6, 2020

Deadly little buzz watching For Those I Love on Jools Holland just now. Wish him every success with the album and wherever it brings him. pic.twitter.com/VdGpFVvGoS — Johnny Keegan (@JohnnyKeegan) November 6, 2020

Just so beautiful every time I hear it. Fantastic performance. First gig on Jools Holland?? Art.https://t.co/GSxBLyfyNd — Dee McDonnell (@deevseverything) November 6, 2020

A powerhouse debut performance from For Those I Love on Jools Holland. He's something special. — Philip Donegan (@PhilipJDonegan) November 6, 2020

For Those I Love on Jools. A different type of LOI on the box on a Friday night. Powerful. Brilliant. pic.twitter.com/swVNGYiw1c — David Jackson (@Dathijacko) November 6, 2020

Shout-out for Coolock and @shelsfc on @BBCLater with Jools Holland tonight in a very moving performance from For Those I Love. You love to see it ❤️ — Elaine Burke (@CriticalRedPen) November 6, 2020

If you happened to miss For Those I Love's performance on Jools Holland last night, you can catch it in full below...

READ NEXT: These Dublin toasties are now available at another northside location