Coolock Reds - Dublin musician wows Jools Holland viewers with powerful performance

By James Fenton

November 7, 2020 at 11:29am

Dublin musician For Those I Love wowed BBC viewers with an emotional performance on the series finale of Later with Jools Holland last night.

For Those I Love, born David Balfe, gave an amazing rendition of his song I Have a Love, written for his friend and bandmate Paul Curran, who passed away in 2018. Recorded in Dublin's Smock Alley Theatre, David's performance was a powerful tribute to Paul and was widely praised on social media.

David's set finished with the lyrics "I have a love and it will never fade and either will you, Paul," before the musician unfurled a Shelbourne FC flag with the words 'Coolock Reds' on it.

Jools Holland viewers were united in their praise for For Those I Love's after watching the segment last night...

If you happened to miss For Those I Love's performance on Jools Holland last night, you can catch it in full below...

