Dogs of Instagram: 18 pawsitive accounts you should most definitely follow online

Making sure your social media is a happy place is of the utmost importance at any time, but especially now when we're all spending so much more time online... and these Dogs of Instagram will help you get your daily fluff fix.

Increased screen time can have a knock-on effect in all aspects of our lives - impacting everything from our sleep patterns to our motivation and productivity levels. Another major thing it can influence? Our mood... which is why we recommend filling your feed only with pawsitivity.

And what better way to do so than by freshening up your follows with 18 of our favourite Dogs of Instagram. Some of these good boys (and girls) are Irish, some are international, but the more new friends the merrier we say.

Bobby Dassler the Daschund

Bobby's insta bio reads: "Mini dog with a big personality." Substitute 'dog' with 'human' and I think that's a fairly accurate description of mé féin so I have no doubts that Bobby and I would be firm friends.

George the Great Dane

From one extreme on the size spectrum to the other, next up is George the Great Dane. Living his life from one cuddle to the next, he's long and leggy and absolutely adorable. A complete model.

Phoebe the Lurcher

Phoebe is a rescue from the DSPCA and boy does she know how to rock a Paddy cap. I think we can all agree that she'd put Tommy Shelby to shame.

Darla the English Bulldog

With a name like that, one can't help but wonder where her Alfalfa is hiding? She looks serious most of the time but she's well able to crack a smile and she'd melt even the coldest of hearts when she does.

Hercules the English Bulldog

A Bray native, Hercules is a regular down at Dockyard No. 8 in the harbour so keep an eye out for him whenever you next call in for brunch. Part English Bulldog, part merman?

Otis the Chow Chow

Otis is 25kg of pure FLUFF and if we didn't know any better we'd probably mistake him for King of the jungle.

Lincoln the Mini-Dachshund

Another soss dog on the list, Lincoln loves sleeping and "destroying things". Sounds ominous but how could you ever be mad at a face like that? He has the art of the puppy-dog eyes down to a tee.

Gin and Tonic the Frenchie Pugs

These brothers go together better than their namesake drink and while they may get up to plenty of mischief, they're actually the best of friends. And are passionate advocates of afternoon cat puppy naps... as are we.

Sybil the Frenchie

Another fan of a midday snooze? Sybil... maybe it's a Frenchie thing? Only six months old, Sybil is a Blue and Fawn French Bulldog.

Toby the Boston Terrier

Toby is a favourite in the Lovin offices, having featured on our insta feed a couple of months back. A Boston terrier, he's every bit the gentleman that his name would suggest.

And he's been busy keeping active during quarantine, showing us how to use everyday items to build a home gym.

Oliver the Wheaten Terrier

Oliver lives in the West Village across the pond in NYC and he definitely knows his best angles... though we really doubt he has any bad ones.

Rae the Golden Retriever

Rae is the internet's own golden unicorn and with only one ear perched right on the top of her head (accidental injury at birth), her 'do always looks put together. Better than our amateur attempts at the perfect messy bun.

Joey the Italian Greyhound

One of Canada's finest, Joey is a working model, fashion icon and lifestyle enthusiast. Not afraid of a challenge, she's taken on some of the best celeb lewks and has nailed every single one of them.

Doug the Pug

A People's Choice Award winner, Doug is the King of pop culture... and of TikTok.

Waffle the Golden Retriever

Waffle the golden girl loves travelling, swimming and peanut butter making me think that we must be related somehow. Currently in Italy with her pawrents, she's handling quarantine like a pro.

Oak the Pomeranian

We'll just let this pic speak for itself.

Mr Nelson and Miss Pretty Rose the English Bulldogs

What do you get when you combine two "extremely cute and funny" pupperinos? An Instagram feed brimming with pure unbridled joy that's what. These two love to wear silly costumes and make their followers laugh.

Angus the Miniature Schnauzer

A salt and pepper mini-schnauzer, Angus lives over in Manchester. He's very well-travelled though, having gone on adventures to places like Wales and Wexford.

With so many Dogs of Instagram to go follow, your Insta feed will be all fluff soon enough.

(Header image courtesy of @lincolnminidachshund and @otis_thefluffywoffy)

