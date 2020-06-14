Dublin artist selling gorgeous Claddagh ring print in aid of MASI

Proceeds from the sale of the Claddagh ring print will go straight to MASI - an independent Irish advocacy group for those seeking asylum in the Republic of Ireland.

Known for his quirky designs and illustrations, Dublin-based artist Hephee has come up with another gorgeous creation, this one based on the Claddagh ring. A traditional Irish ring, it stands to represent love, loyalty and friendship.

Sharing a snap of the illustration to his Instagram, the image received a huge outpouring of love with several calling for the artist to sell it as a print and donate the proceeds to charity. Deciding to do just that, the 'Contemporary Claddagh' as it's called is available to buy now in the form of a digital A3 print.

On sale until June 19th, all sales will be printed and sent out then with 100 per cent of profits going to help MASI, the Movement of Asylum Seekers in Ireland.

This isn't the first time the artist has used his skills to fundraise for charity either as he came out with a clever 'anti-social social distancing' tee at the start of lockdown, donating all proceeds to Feed The Heroes and help keep our frontline staff in business.

