Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Dublin artist selling gorgeous Claddagh ring print in aid of MASI

By Sarah Finnan

June 14, 2020 at 11:19am

Share:

Proceeds from the sale of the Claddagh ring print will go straight to MASI - an independent Irish advocacy group for those seeking asylum in the Republic of Ireland.

Known for his quirky designs and illustrations, Dublin-based artist Hephee has come up with another gorgeous creation, this one based on the Claddagh ring. A traditional Irish ring, it stands to represent love, loyalty and friendship.

Sharing a snap of the illustration to his Instagram, the image received a huge outpouring of love with several calling for the artist to sell it as a print and donate the proceeds to charity. Deciding to do just that, the 'Contemporary Claddagh' as it's called is available to buy now in the form of a digital A3 print.

On sale until June 19th, all sales will be printed and sent out then with 100 per cent of profits going to help MASI, the Movement of Asylum Seekers in Ireland.

This isn't the first time the artist has used his skills to fundraise for charity either as he came out with a clever  'anti-social social distancing' tee at the start of lockdown, donating all proceeds to Feed The Heroes and help keep our frontline staff in business.

(Header image courtesy of @hephee)

Need inspiration for staying at home? Sign up to our Lovin Home Comforts newsletter here.

READ NEXT: Bohemian FC donating all profits from jersey sales to MASI this week

Share:

Latest articles

Temple Bar businesses to enforce 'hospital level sanitisation' upon reopening

Social distancing a success as Dublin's smallest farmers' market reopens

Beloved Dalkey pub announces permanent closure after over 200 years

Shoppers reveal they've most missed knickers from Penneys

You may also love

Shoppers reveal they've most missed knickers from Penneys

Carole Baskin tipped for I'm A Celeb appearance

Twitter praises 'Grandfathers against racism' protesting outside US Embassy

The Last Of Us Part II is an anxiety-inducing masterpiece

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.