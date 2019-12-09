Close

Duran Duran are coming to St. Anne's Park next summer

By James Fenton

December 9, 2019 at 9:51am

The 2020 Dublin gig announcements keep on coming and 1980s icons Duran Duran have just thrown their hat into the ring with a St. Anne's Park show in June.

The group, led by Simon Le Bon, formed in Birmingham in 1978 and went on to achieve huge international success with a string of classics like Rio, Girls On Film and Hungry Like The Wolf. They are sure to play all of these and more when they perform at the Raheny venue on Sunday, June 7 2020.

Duran Duran are just the latest act to announce a St. Anne's Park gig for 2020 following the news that fellow pop veteran Lionel Richie and Dublin's own Dermot Kennedy will also play at the venue next year.

The current Duran Duran line-up consist of Le Bon (lead vocals), Nick Rhodes (keyboards, backing vocals), John Taylor (guitar, bass, backing vocals) and Roger Taylor (drums).

Throughout their career, the group have sold over 100 million records worldwide and have won multiple awards including two Grammys and two Brit Awards. In 1993, they were recognised with a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame.

Tickets for Duran Duran's St. Anne's Park show go on sale this Friday at 9am.

