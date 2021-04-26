Extras wanted for star-studded Hollywood movie filming in Dublin

By James Fenton

April 26, 2021 at 9:39am

A casting call has been issued for upcoming fantasy sequel Disenchanted, which is set to film in Dublin and Wicklow over the coming months.

Disenchanted is the sequel to 2007's Enchanted which starred the likes of Susan Sarandon, Patrick Dempsey, Amy Adams and James Marsden. All of the aforementioned are set to reprise their roles for the follow-up and local talent is now being sought to join them.

A casting call on MovieExtras.ie says that 'Clocktower Productions is seeking roles for the motion picture project entitled “Disenchanted,” a new feature-length motion picture project to be distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, filming in Dublin, Ireland between May and August 2021. Clocktower is committed to diverse, inclusive casting.'

It adds that 'Submissions for non-descript roles will be accepted for all performers, regardless of age, sex, ethnicity, disability, race, color, national origin, sexual orientation or gender identity or any other basis prohibited by law, subject to legitimate casting objectives.'

As well as Dublin, preparations are underway to film in Enniskerry, Co. Wicklow. The extras work will be paid and you must be available for filming between May and August. If you'd like to throw your hat in the ring, you can do so via this link.

