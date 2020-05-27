Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Fans praise Paul Mescal for his emotive performance in most recent Normal People episode

By Sarah Finnan

May 27, 2020 at 10:02am

Share:

Episodes nine and ten of Normal People aired on RTE last night and fans have praised Paul Mescal, and the series in general, for the treatment of sensitive topics such as suicide.

Though many have already finished watching Normal People by now, there are those who have been sticking to the RTE scheduling and watching the programme episode by episode, week by week - an achievement in and of itself as the show is addictive watching. The penultimate pair of episodes of the series aired on Irish TV last night and fans have lavished praise on the programme once again, this time for its portrayal of grief and the treatment of difficult topics such as suicide and mental health.

Episode nine caught viewers up to date with Marianne, detailing her life over in Sweden where she finds herself feeling "detached" from the rest of the world. However, it was episode 10 that really resonated with audiences, who were particularly impressed with Paul Mescal and his portrayal of a grief-stricken Connell. Showing the impact that losing a loved one to suicide can have on friends on family, fans have described the episode as "stunning" - adding that Paul is deserving of every success in the world for such a performance.

Making the decision to seek help following the death of his close friend Rob, Connell finds himself in a therapist's office where he reveals to her that he is struggling. Highlighting the importance of reaching out and showing that it's ok not to be ok, onlookers have also congratulated the show for breaking down gender stereotypes and tackling the idea that "men shouldn't cry".

And with issues such as mental health and suicide brought to the fore thanks to the series, Paul has been using his platform to raise much-needed funds for Pieta House, raffling off one of his personal chains for the occasion. Read more about that here.

Anyone affected by the issues raised in Normal people this week can contact the following numbers for help:

Pieta House - 1800 247 247 

Samaritans - 116 123

Need inspiration for staying at home? Sign up to our Lovin Home Comforts newsletter here.

Share:

Latest articles

Season 2 of new Netflix hit White Lines reportedly already underway

The rearranged dates for Ricky Gervais' Dublin shows have been confirmed

Dublin dance festival organising DJ dance set for kids

Dublin photographer captures amazing moment couple get engaged outside their home

You may also love

Season 2 of new Netflix hit White Lines reportedly already underway

14 underrated shows on Netflix that are well worth a watch

JK Rowling releasing free children's book online

Irish Emigration Museum asking public to nominate their heroes and loved ones for new exhibition

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.