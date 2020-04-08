Close

Fans unsure about rumoured choice to play Joe Exotic in Tiger King movie

By Darragh Murphy

April 8, 2020 at 4:42pm

We all desperately need more Tiger King content in our lives and, thankfully, talks are underway for a movie on the life of Joe Exotic.

Following the incredible success of Netflix docu-series Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem And Madness over the past month, discussions are now taking place to produce a film on the bonkers goings-on and eccentric characters involved in the big cat world.

The Sun has reported that 20th Century Fox are planning a movie to capitalise on how much Joe Exotic has captured the imagination of the world.

The report states that the studio has already identified their top candidate to play Joe, whose real name is Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage.

Apparently, Orlando Bloom is the front-runner to play Joe, who is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence for animal cruelty and for conspiring to murder Carole Baskin.

Bloom recently revealed that he, like millions of others around the world, had binge-watched the series but he has yet to comment on the rumours linking him with the role.

Fans of Tiger King are not so sure about the idea of Bloom playing Joe Exotic and many have taken to social media to suggest alternative actors who may end up being a better fit.

