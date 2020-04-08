Fans unsure about rumoured choice to play Joe Exotic in Tiger King movie

We all desperately need more Tiger King content in our lives and, thankfully, talks are underway for a movie on the life of Joe Exotic.

Following the incredible success of Netflix docu-series Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem And Madness over the past month, discussions are now taking place to produce a film on the bonkers goings-on and eccentric characters involved in the big cat world.

The Sun has reported that 20th Century Fox are planning a movie to capitalise on how much Joe Exotic has captured the imagination of the world.

The report states that the studio has already identified their top candidate to play Joe, whose real name is Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage.

Apparently, Orlando Bloom is the front-runner to play Joe, who is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence for animal cruelty and for conspiring to murder Carole Baskin.

Bloom recently revealed that he, like millions of others around the world, had binge-watched the series but he has yet to comment on the rumours linking him with the role.

Fans of Tiger King are not so sure about the idea of Bloom playing Joe Exotic and many have taken to social media to suggest alternative actors who may end up being a better fit.

Tiger king the movie and Orlando Bloom to play joe exotic? A better shout would be Matthew McConaughey just saying — tilly (@tillswilliams14) April 8, 2020

Steve Buscemi should play Joe Exotic in the #TigerKing movie — Patricia Mara No.1 Stan (@aminoncinema) April 7, 2020

David Spade should be DEFINITELY play Joe Exotic!!!!!! Holy shit — Redlegs Superfan Account (@Redlegs_1869) April 7, 2020

Charlie Sheen should play Joe Exotic I actually think he would be great — Amin Osman (@55margaritas) April 7, 2020

Robert Downey Jr. should play Joe Exotic in the eventually biopic. Hands down — Rock-connaissance! HAhaHa! (@UnusualLaney) April 4, 2020

So I’m finally watching Tiger King and Nicolas Cage was born to play Joe Exotic and Tarantino should make this his last movie — Kyle Brooks (@Taithleach) April 4, 2020

daniel day lewis should play joe exotic — abe (@ABENEVIN) April 4, 2020