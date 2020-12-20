Close

Hollywood's first big budget LGBTQI+ Christmas movie is now available to watch in Ireland

By Rory Cashin

December 20, 2020 at 3:37pm

It is being described as "a movie that should have been made a long time ago."

LGBTQI+ characters have previously been present in Christmas movies - The Family Stone immediately comes to mind - and while some smaller Christmas movies have seen LGBTQI+ characters front and centre, Happiest Season represents the first major Hollywood studio releasing an LGBTQI+ Christmas movie.

It features some massively recognisable names, and while it was released on Hulu in the States (which isn't available in Ireland) at the end of November, it is now finally available to watch at home in Ireland.

The plot of the movie revolves around Abby (Kristen Stewart), who plans to propose to girlfriend Harper (Mackenzie Davis) over Christmas, as Harper has finally invited Abby to meet her entire family for their annual Christmas dinner. However, it isn't until they're on their way there Harper reveals that her family don't know she's gay, and has been keeping their relationship hidden from them. Forced back into the closet, Abby begins to question their entire relationship.

Outside of the central duo, the movie also features Alison Brie (Glow), Aubrey Plaza (Parks & Rec), Dan Levy (Schitt's Creek), Mary Steenburgen (Parenthood), Victor Garber (Argo), and it is directed and co-written by Clea Duvall (VEEP).

The movie has been getting some great reviews, with Consequence of Sound saying "Happiest Season is charming and more intelligent than the average romantic comedy, and bolstered by an excellent lead performance", while Film Threat state that "Every moment of the film is emotionally enthralling, perfectly bittersweet, and calculatedly daring, leading viewers down a beautiful path of hope and love that should award Happiest Season the success that it deserves."

Happiest Season is available to watch on NOW TV right now.

READ NEXT: The best movies on each night from Christmas right through to New Years

