Honorary Irishman Matt Damon is back in Dublin

Yes, the rumours are true; Matt is back in Dublin once again, ladies and gentleman.

It's no secret that we grew quite fond of Hollywood actor Matt Damon over the past few months, adopting him as one of our own upon learning that he was spending lockdown in Dalkey (Ireland's Amalfi Coast, apparently) with his family.

Having eventually gone home to the US back in late May, the actor has reportedly returned to Ireland once again. Here to finish filming on his upcoming movie The Last Duel, it's believed that he's moved into a gaff out in Killiney. Perhaps he's neighbours with Enya?

Renting out a giant Georgian mansion for the duration of his stay, the impressive house costs €15k a week... which one can only assume is a pittance for an actor of his stature.

The rest of the cast and crew are expected to arrive sometime within the next month, though it's unsure what will happen once they do given that their plans to quarantine at the K Club in Kildare have been thrown into question by the county's recently imposed lockdown.

All eyes peeled for Matt and his SuperValu bag.