Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Honorary Irishman Matt Damon is back in Dublin

By Sarah Finnan

August 31, 2020 at 2:50pm

Share:

Yes, the rumours are true; Matt is back in Dublin once again, ladies and gentleman.

It's no secret that we grew quite fond of Hollywood actor Matt Damon over the past few months, adopting him as one of our own upon learning that he was spending lockdown in Dalkey (Ireland's Amalfi Coast, apparently) with his family.

Having eventually gone home to the US back in late May, the actor has reportedly returned to Ireland once again. Here to finish filming on his upcoming movie The Last Duel, it's believed that he's moved into a gaff out in Killiney. Perhaps he's neighbours with Enya?

Renting out a giant Georgian mansion for the duration of his stay, the impressive house costs €15k a week... which one can only assume is a pittance for an actor of his stature.

The rest of the cast and crew are expected to arrive sometime within the next month, though it's unsure what will happen once they do given that their plans to quarantine at the K Club in Kildare have been thrown into question by the county's recently imposed lockdown.

All eyes peeled for Matt and his SuperValu bag.

READ NEXT: WATCH: CCTV footage captures ‘Dancing Queen’ giving it her all outside Dublin restaurant

Share:

Latest articles

Shamrock Rovers to play AC Milan behind closed doors in Tallaght this September

Real-time Dublin bus displays could soon include details of on-board capacity

Dublin's Coast: The best things to do on your next day out

WATCH: CCTV footage captures 'Dancing Queen' giving it her all outside Dublin restaurant

You may also love

WATCH: CCTV footage captures 'Dancing Queen' giving it her all outside Dublin restaurant

Our top 10 liked photos on Instagram for August

Christy Moore to perform first-ever live stream gig from the NCH next month

Dermot Kennedy to join Robbie Keane for Soccer Aid 2020 charity event

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.