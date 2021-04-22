Lovin Games Weekly - Sony have given a free game to all PS4 and PS5 owners

Because the only thing better than a great game, is a great FREE game.

GAME OF THE WEEK

Pac-Man 99

If you take Pac-Man, and mix in some of the competitive gameplay elements from Fall Guys and also, kind of, Bomber Man, then this is the end result.

You and 98 other players will be playing Pac-Man as per usual, but the ghosts they've managed to chomp away in their levels will reappear as red ghosts in yours, and while they can't kill you, then can slow you down, allowing the other ghosts to close in.

The longer you survive, the more red ghosts fill your screen, and it is a race to see who will be the last Pac-Man standing!

Pac-Man 99 is available on the Nintendo Switch right now.

BIG NEWS OF THE WEEK

Sony have given a free game to all PS4 and PS5 owners

As part of their continued Play At Home initiative, Sony have given all PS4 and PS5 owners a free game to download between now and May 15.

The game is Horizon: Zero Dawn - Complete Edition, and it puts you in the middle of a post-apocalyptic world filled with robot dinosaurs. As one of the few surviving humans left on Earth, it is up to you to find out what happened to the rest of humanity, and where all these robo-dinos came from!

Horizon: Zero Dawn - Complete Edition is available to download via the PS Store on all PS4 and PS5 consoles right now.

DEAL OF THE WEEK

Marvel's Avengers

Yes, okay, this isn't the greatest game ever, but we reckon it is at least worth this new lowered (for the time being) price. Play as Iron Man, Captain America, Hulk, Thor, Black Widow, and new addition Ms. Marvel, as the world comes under attack from MODOK, who has framed the Avengers for a terrible attack.

Marvel's Avengers is available on the PS Store, marked down from €69.99 to €27.99, until Wednesday, April 28.

