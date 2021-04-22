Lovin Games Weekly - Sony have given a free game to all PS4 and PS5 owners

By Rory Cashin

April 22, 2021 at 9:35am

Share:
Lovin Games Weekly - Sony have given a free game to all PS4 and PS5 owners

Because the only thing better than a great game, is a great FREE game.

Another seven days of new games, games news, and games deals for you to get stuck into.

So get stuck into it!

GAME OF THE WEEK

Pac-Man 99

If you take Pac-Man, and mix in some of the competitive gameplay elements from Fall Guys and also, kind of, Bomber Man, then this is the end result.

You and 98 other players will be playing Pac-Man as per usual, but the ghosts they've managed to chomp away in their levels will reappear as red ghosts in yours, and while they can't kill you, then can slow you down, allowing the other ghosts to close in.

The longer you survive, the more red ghosts fill your screen, and it is a race to see who will be the last Pac-Man standing!

Pac-Man 99 is available on the Nintendo Switch right now.

BIG NEWS OF THE WEEK

Sony have given a free game to all PS4 and PS5 owners

As part of their continued Play At Home initiative, Sony have given all PS4 and PS5 owners a free game to download between now and May 15.

The game is Horizon: Zero Dawn - Complete Edition, and it puts you in the middle of a post-apocalyptic world filled with robot dinosaurs. As one of the few surviving humans left on Earth, it is up to you to find out what happened to the rest of humanity, and where all these robo-dinos came from!

Horizon: Zero Dawn - Complete Edition is available to download via the PS Store on all PS4 and PS5 consoles right now.

DEAL OF THE WEEK

Marvel's Avengers

Yes, okay, this isn't the greatest game ever, but we reckon it is at least worth this new lowered (for the time being) price. Play as Iron Man, Captain America, Hulk, Thor, Black Widow, and new addition Ms. Marvel, as the world comes under attack from MODOK, who has framed the Avengers for a terrible attack.

Marvel's Avengers is available on the PS Store, marked down from €69.99 to €27.99, until Wednesday, April 28.

READ NEXT: Sky unveil short teaser for upcoming Sophie Toscan du Plantier documentary

Share:

Latest articles

Brand new restaurant MacDaddy opens in Temple Bar serving mouth-watering comfort food

DCC confirms opening of 22 public buildings for people to use toilet facilities

Get yourself to Dublin 1 - you need to try these iced cereal milk lattes

Zozimus Bar announce their return to the Dublin drinks scene

You may also love

Kate Winslet's gripping new series Mare of Easttown is available to watch at home right now

New six-part series following the DSPCA begins next week

Lovin Games Weekly - there's a new gaming culture channel launching today

Twitter has discovered the Dublin Bus recovery truck and thinks it's insanely cute

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.