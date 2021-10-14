Lovin Games Weekly - three of the best Grand Theft Auto games are getting a re-release

Also, the perfect game to play in October for you horror fans is released this week!

Let us just get right into it, shall we...?

GAME OF THE WEEK

Back 4 Blood

This first-person co-op shooter is the perfect game to play during October, pitting you and a group of friends (or strangers) online against hordes of the undead and the occasional mega zombie. If you loved Left4Dead back in the day, then this more or less picks up right where that left off.

Back 4 Blood is available on Xbox Series X, PS5, Xbox One, PS4 and PC right now.

BIG NEWS OF THE WEEK

There is a classic GTA trilogy re-release on the way

Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto San Andreas and Grand Theft Auto Vice City are all getting a next-gen re-release, with the appropriate visual polish to match the new platforms they'll be arriving on. The landmark trilogy will land on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and on PC later this year, before landing on mobile in 2022.

While it does feel like Rockstar will do literally ANYTHING to not have to release GTA6 at this point, we're still more than happy to dive back into three of greatest open world crime games ever made.

DEAL OF THE WEEK

Jurassic World Evolution: Jurassic Park Edition

Place yourself at the heart of the Jurassic franchise and build your own Jurassic World. Bioengineer dinosaurs that think and face threats posed by espionage, breakouts and devastating tropical storms in an uncertain world where life always finds a way.

Following the events of the iconic 1993 film, you are invited to return to the island where it all started. Reclaim the park from the dinosaurs, rebuild beloved locations, and overcome brand new challenges guided by Dr. Alan Grant, Dr. Ellie Sattler, and Dr. Ian Malcolm.

Jurassic World Evolution: Jurassic Park Edition is available on the PS Store marked down from €64.99 to €16.24 until October 27.

