This Sold Out Concert In Dublin Has Been Cancelled

A disaster for anyone who had got tickets

This is a disaster for anyone who has got tickets or had already begun travelling.

It has been announced on Twitter that British band, Bastille, have been forced to cancel their concert in Dublin tonight.

They said that bad weather conditions is the reason for the cancellation.

"We’re gutted that our gig in Dublin tonight has had to be postponed.



"We’ve been trying everything possible in the last 24 hours to get the tour trucks and buses to Ireland, but the bad weather has meant all ferries have been cancelled and none of our gear will be able to make it in time.

"Huge apologies to everyone with tickets and anyone who’s travelled."

In a statement, MCD said that:

"Unfortunately, due to adverse weather conditions which have affected Irish Sea sailings over the last 24hrs, Bastille have been forced to cancel their sold out Irish date tonight (Sunday 27th January 2019) at Dublin’s Olympia Theatre.

"Ticket holders are advised to hold onto their tickets while the band, venue and promoters work to reschedule the date as soon as possible with a further announcement later this week."