James Blunt to perform in Dublin next year

By Sarah Finnan

November 18, 2019 at 10:09am

James Blunt is coming to Dublin.

Aiken Promotions announced the news this morning.

In a post to their Twitter account, they said: “Delighted to announce James Blunt will headline Dublin’s Iveagh Gardens”.

Part of the Live at the Iveagh Gardens, Blunt’s gig is the latest in a series of concerts announced for the venue.

Touring his newly released Once Upon a Mind, the English singer-songwriter will no doubt perform a mixture of old and new music.

Arguably best known for hits such as You’re Beautiful and Goodbye My Lover, he rose to fame back in 2004.

His debut album Back to Bedlam has sold over 11 million copies and has been named as one of the best-selling albums in UK chart history.

Set to take the stage in summer 2020, the concert will take place on July 12th of next year.

Tickets for the gig are priced at €54.50 and go on sale this Friday, November 22nd at 9am.

 

READ NEXT: NTA confirms details of first 24-hour Dublin bus services

