National treasure Don Conroy shares his 'philosophical' thoughts for the year to come

A little later than others in welcoming in the new year, Don Conroy took to Twitter to share his thoughts on 2021.

Don Conroy - or Uncle Don as he is to us 90s kids - made us all very happy campers last year when he created his own YouTube Channel. Bringing us all back to our childhoods with his step by step drawing tutorials, his videos are to thank for helping to keep boredom at bay during the first few weeks of lockdown last year.

A wealth of knowledge on a wide range of different topics, Uncle Don is as wise as they come and he's shared some of his "philosophical" thoughts for the year ahead with the world.

"I'm afraid none of us saw 2020 coming, but I think what it did do more than anything else is that it did give us what's called 2020 vision, and we began to realise what's of value to us in life."

Ever grateful for the continued support, Don shared a few words of advice with people, going on to add:

"Let nature communicate with you. Nature can be a great healer as well. Get out there and just soak in the beautiful atmosphere of nature. Listen to the sound of the birds, look at the trees - the lovely shapes and that - and that will calm the spirit and strengthen you.

"Another thing is try and be the best version of yourself and drink from a deeper well, so to speak. Remember you're remarkable human beings really so just remember that - you're not just a type, you're unique and special."

My thoughts for 2021 pic.twitter.com/WNAWi3NJbB — don conroy (@donconroy) January 11, 2021

Commenting that he's feeling "a bit philosophical", he also thanked anyone who purchased some of his artwork over the Christmas, saying that he's "so glad" people enjoy his work as it always gives him pleasure to create it.

Finishing with a few final words on "the creative journey", Uncle Don wrapped up by encouraging people to take this chance to try something new - be that cooking, writing poetry or making art.

"We're all on this journey together and the creative journey is one of the most fulfilling things to do. So, all I can say is I wish you all the very best for 2021."