One Audience Member Had A Moment He’ll Never Forget At Hugh Jackman Last Night

One down, two to go.

Hugh Jackman opened the Irish leg of his The Man. The Music. The Show. tour at the 3 Arena last night and as expected it went down a storm with the audience.

The Aussie performer made the night extra special for one person in particular, inviting Tom Jones (not that one) on stage for a little bit of a boogie.

Tom was pulled from the crowd and began to dance with the man himself, not before clarifying to Hugh that his Welsh namesake was in fact born with the name Tom Woodward. Stick that one away for the next pub quiz.

The moment was captured on camera and posted to Jackman’s Instagram.

On Twitter, Tom’s daughter Louise thanked The Greatest Showman star for making her dad’s night, posting ‘He has always loved to sing and dance without a care in the world and I will never forget this moment! Thank you to all the lovely people who cheered him on too.’

If you’re heading to the matinee show today or the one later tonight, it might be best to have your dancing shoes on.

