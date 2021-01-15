One of the 2021 Best Picture Oscar favourites is now available to watch at home

A potential frontrunner for the biggest award in the world of movies, it bypassed Irish cinemas completely.

While cinemas weren't able to give us the big-screen fix that we all needed throughout 2020, it is unfair to say that the quality of movies over the last 12 months or so has taken any kind of dip.

With streaming services providing more awards-worthy material on a more regular basis, your couch is (for now) the best place to find some of the very best movies around.

While the Oscars aren't happening until April this year, and the nominations to be announced in March, many movie pundits are already listing off the likely frontrunners for the Best Picture Oscar.

While this is by no means the final list, but as per the predictions from Indiewire, it could be the case that Netflix will have no less than FIVE nominees in the category - The Trial of the Chicago 7, Da 5 Bloods, Mank, News of the World, and Ma Rainey's Black Bottom - while Disney might have two (Soul, Nomadland), one through Sony and Lionsgate (The Father), and one from Prime Video, which is the movie we're talking about today.

One Night In Miami.... is directed by Oscar-winner Regina King (she won Best Supporting Actress for her performance in If Beale Street Could Talk), and it revolves around a fictionalised meeting of Malcolm X, Muhammad Ali, NFL legend Jim Brown, and the King of Soul music Sam Cooke in a Miami hotel room in February 1964, celebrating Ali's surprise title win over Sonny Liston.

The four historic figures meeting up and chatting through the night makes for electric viewing (the movie has a score of 98% on Rotten Tomatoes), with some fantastic actors in the iconic roles: Kingsley Ben-Adir (Peaky Blinders, The OA) as Malcolm X, Eli Goree (Riverdale, Ballers) as Muhammad Ali, Aldis Hodge (Straight Outta Compton, Black Mirror) as Jim Brown, and Leslie Odom Jr. (Hamilton, Murder on the Orient Express) as Sam Cooke.

One Night In Miami... is available to watch on Prime Video right now.

