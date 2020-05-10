People all over the world are celebrating Bono's 60th today

The world is rejoicing today as Bono marks the 60th anniversary of his first appearance at Dublin's Rotunda Hospital.

Bono is celebrating his 60th today and while he might not be able to hold a party, he's still getting plenty of love from all over the world. Even though the U2 singer divides opinion in his homeland, the band's international fans seem fairly unanimous in their love for the Northsider.

All morning and last night people have been showering Bono with salutations and one Twitter user even set up an account called Bono's Global Birthday Bash.

If the man himself is looking for a pick-me-up this morning, he could do worse than check out the #Bono60 hashtag on Twitter...

Happy Birthday to my favorite guy in the entire universe!!! May the joy you bring to others be always a constant in your life 🎈🎂. #HappyBirthdayBono #U2 #Bono60 pic.twitter.com/KpHFXtoKyc — Sil (@SilRigote) May 10, 2020

Bono turns 60 today. From U2 Barcelona we wish him a happy birthday.



I will publish some of the best photos that I have been able to take of him or with him.



I will start with one of the ones that makes me happiest, Barcelona 2015, with my daughter, my wife and myself#Bono60 pic.twitter.com/e22OMuFgnV — U2 Barcelona (@U2Barcelona) May 10, 2020

Cheers, Bono! Happy 60th to the Showman, the best frontman of my favorite band...your music has made me wail, sing, shout for joy, dance, rage and feel. Your music is a huge part of my life’s soundtrack...Slainte from Memphis! #Bono60 #bonosglobalbirthdaybash pic.twitter.com/fnHGbhApGx — VLJH (@VLJH) May 10, 2020

Happy Birthday Bono!! Thanks for your music that always lifts my spirit, hope to see you perform live again soon #Bono60 pic.twitter.com/mruQXdeU4C — Alon Loewy (@alonlo) May 10, 2020

Many happy returns, Bono. Don't forget to send us the invite for when all of this is over.

