People all over the world are celebrating Bono's 60th today

By James Fenton

May 10, 2020 at 11:25am

The world is rejoicing today as Bono marks the 60th anniversary of his first appearance at Dublin's Rotunda Hospital.

Bono is celebrating his 60th today and while he might not be able to hold a party, he's still getting plenty of love from all over the world. Even though the U2 singer divides opinion in his homeland, the band's international fans seem fairly unanimous in their love for the Northsider.

All morning and last night people have been showering Bono with salutations and one Twitter user even set up an account called Bono's Global Birthday Bash.

If the man himself is looking for a pick-me-up this morning, he could do worse than check out the #Bono60 hashtag on Twitter...

Many happy returns, Bono. Don't forget to send us the invite for when all of this is over.

