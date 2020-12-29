People loved the "heart-warming" Drumcondra Triangle doc on RTÉ last night

RTÉ aired Drumcondra Triangle last night, a documentary following some of the areas very early residents, the unique sense of community and the changes experienced by them both personally and collectively over the last 90 years.

Drumcondra triangle is one of Dublin’s oldest housing estates comprising of nearly 600 houses built in 1 year in 1928. The estate was built in response to the need for good housing as many in Dublin were living in tenement buildings.

Brought to us by director Clíona O’Flaherty, the documentary proved to be a touching and "heart-warming" tribute to the area.

One Twitter user wrote, "#DrumcondraTriangle give me the stars of this programme any day over any Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here."

#DrumcondraTriangle give me the stars of this programme any day over any Celebrity Get me out of here ... #realLives #realpeople — Máire (Mask Essential) NiGiollaBhríde (@qualann) December 28, 2020

It was clear that the documentary captured the true essence of this Dublin community. Another Twitter user said, "What a lovely documentary. I just love Dublin."

Really enjoyed #DrumcondraTriangle...heartwarming and full of sentiment! — Eimear Nollaig (It’s on my birth cert!) (@munsterpixie) December 28, 2020

Such a lovely warm portrait of a people and place #drumcondratriangle Well done @ClionaOFlaherty — pamela mcqueen (@pamelamcq) December 28, 2020

Drumcondra Triangle – Stories from a Dublin Suburb is now available to watch on the RTÉ Player.

READ NEXT: 79-year-old from The Liberties set to be first in the country to receive Covid vaccine today