Pillow Queens to make their US TV debut next week

It has been a huge week for the Irish band.

Earlier this week, the RTE Choice Music Prize announced their nominees, and the Best Irish Album of the Year had some very impressive names, including Roisin Murphy and Fontaines D.C., but amongst that list was relative newcomers Pillow Queens, getting the nomination for their debut album.

Consisting of Sarah Corcoran, Rachel Lyons, Cathy McGuinness, and Pamela Connolly, the band have gone from strength to strength since releasing their first EP Calm Girls in 2016.

It has so far culminated in their first full-length album, In Waiting, which was released in September 2020, and nabbed the foursome some prestigious spots on Best Of The Year album lists.

As if that wasn't enough, they have also just announced that they'll be making their US TV debut next week, which could be that massive first step towards eventual worldwide domination!

They took to Twitter to make the announcement:

"We are beyond excited to announce that we'll be making our US Television debut performing on The Late Late Show with James Corden on January 12th. Somehow, this isn't a joke? Big week for the PQs!"

