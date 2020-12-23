Close

Robert Rodriguez talks about his bonkers 2020

By Rory Cashin

December 23, 2020 at 10:01am

Lovin chatted to the director about his year directing The Mandalorian, Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, and new Netflix movie We Can Be Heroes.

Robert Rodriguez is one of those directors who seems equally capable, and equally comfortable, making movies for two VERY different types of audiences.

There is a adults-only stuff, like Desperado, Planet Terror, Sin City, and From Dusk Til Dawn, where he revels in the violence of the stories, serving it up to audiences like no other director out there.

Then there is the far more family friendly stuff, like Spy Kids, Shark-Boy and Lava-Girl, Alita: Battle Angel, and his brand new Netflix movie, We Can Be Heroes.

It was in the lead-up to the release of this new movie that Lovin sat down with the Rodriguez, as well as two of the movie's stars, Yaya Gosselin and Vivien Lyra Blair.

Before we get into our chats, check out the trailer for We Can Be Heroes right here:

So as we were prepping our interview with Rodriguez, we noticed the very eclectic 2020 he's had so far.

He directed an episode of The Mandalorian, directed the Rain On Me music video for Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, and he directed this new Netflix movie. Plus this conversation took place BEFORE the very recent announcements that Rodriguez would be executive producing the new Disney+ show, The Book of Boba Fett.

So we had to know how Rodriguez felt about his year to date, as well as how he managed to get such an impressive cast for his new movie - including Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian), Christian Slater (Mr. Robot), Boyd Holbrook (Logan), and Priyanka Chopra (Baywatch) - and then had them all get beat up and need to be saved by their on-screen kids.

Check out our chats with Rodriguez and some of his young cast members below, and We Can Be Heroes will be available on Netflix from Christmas Day.

