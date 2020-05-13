Seal Rescue Ireland introduce us to some of their floppy friends in adorable video

This is just the wholesome content I needed today. Seal Rescue Ireland decided to introduce us to some of their delightfully floppy friends in an adorable Tik Tok video.

And I cannot get enough.

In the video, we meet seals Bayleaf, Cardinal, Tea Tree, Mulberry, Scribbly Gum and Echinacea. And I am in love with all of them.

Posted on their TikTok account, you can watch the clip here or check it out below.

Seal Rescue Ireland is a charity that works around the clock to rescue, rehabilitate and release imperilled seals from across Ireland, as well as promote ocean conservation.

They are the only seal rescue centre in the Republic of Ireland, so they respond to calls nationwide with the aim of rehabilitating pups back to full health so they can be released back into the wild.

Seal Rescue Ireland also strives to promote ocean conservation and sustainability through proactive education, community engagement and research programmes, in order to protect Ireland's marine environment and all life within.

Although they are closed for public tours, public events and other visitor activity due to the Covid-19 pandemic, you can get all of your seal wholesomeness and learn about the amazing work they do by following them on Instagram. Trust me, guys. You won't regret it. Just look at those eyes!

As you can tell, the seals aren't one bit shy in front of the camera.

You can find don't more about these adorable floppy creatures by checking out Seal Rescue Ireland's website.