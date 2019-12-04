Sir Rod Stewart has been spotted hanging out around Dublin

Sir Rod is in Dublin for two gigs at the 3Arena.

One of the best-selling artists of all time, he’s famed for hits such as Maggie May, The First Cut Is the Deepest, Sailing and You Wear It Well.

However, it’s his rendition of the beloved ballad Grace that really endears him to an Irish audience.

Written by Frank and Seán O’Meara in the 80s, it tells the story of Grace Gifford-Plunkett and her marriage to revolutionary leader Joseph Plunkett on the eve of his execution

Having already visited Kilmainham Jail and Glasnevin Cemetery himself, this time he decided to take his band along with him to show them where it all happened.

Posting a photo to his Instagram account, Sir Rod captioned it: “Grace remains a most tragic love story to me.”

Later adding that “it’s impossible not to be moved and we were”.

Here for two performances at the 3Arena, he’ll take to the stage today and tomorrow. While tonight’s gig is sold-out, there are still limited tickets available for Thursday’s show. Have a look at Ticketmaster for more info.

The day is still young though, so keep an eye out for one of his signature glittery blazers around Dublin’s fair city and make sure to tell Sir Rod “you wear it well” if you do manage to bump into him.

