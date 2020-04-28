Close

Spider-Man star Tom Holland hosting a Marvel pub quiz this week

By Sarah Finnan

April 28, 2020 at 12:17pm

Spider-Man star Tom Holland will put on his quizmaster cap this week for a Marvel pub quiz over on his Instagram page.

Tom Holland is hosting a Marvel-themed pub quiz this Wednesday and if that's not an excuse to binge-watch your favourite movies in preparation, I don't know what is.

Revealing details of the quiz speaking to Jimmy Kimmel on his talk show, the actor revealed that it's being organised by The Brothers Trust - a charity set up by Tom's parents back in 2017.

According to the website, the quiz is not intended as a fund-raiser but more as a community-building exercise for people around the world who may be struggling.

"The Brothers Trust is a fundraising vehicle that we use to raise money from the general public that we feed towards charities that we feel need the light and the support. But we felt a little bit uncomfortable asking people for money at this difficult time so we as a collective have been doing the donations.

The reason why we're doing the pub quiz is to just galvanise people and to give people a sense of community and to kind of bring people and to just have a laugh, and have a good time. That's essentially what we're trying to do.

 

Now we know there was no mention of fancy dress but if you're going to do it, you may as well do it right - so dig out the Halloween costumes, brush up on your Marvel trivia and tune in tomorrow from 8pm.

