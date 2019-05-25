The Funniest Tweets From The Spice Girls Concert Last Night

Over 82,000 people’s childhood dream came true last night as Spice Girls launched their comeback tour in Dublin’s Croke Park last night.

The stadium was rammed with people of all ages and spice preference. One thing was for sure though, Girl Power was booming.

There was a million outfit changes, a tonne of dancers, confetti and fireworks, it was the best craic ever tbh.

Here are some of the best tweets from the night:

So it took a @spicegirls comeback to get us to visit Croke Park for the first time! 😂 #spicegirlsdublin #spiceworld2019 pic.twitter.com/n2vHU5GCSU — GastroGays (@GastroGays) May 24, 2019

I am going to bawl at #SpiceGirlsDublin tonight. I’ve been welling up at random all day even thinking about it. Especially the lyrics to ‘Mama’. I’m not even scarlet. I’m a basic bitch and proud 😭✨ #SpiceWorld2019 — Doireann Garrihy (@DoireannGarrihy) May 24, 2019

Every hun in Dublin looking for leopard print outfits for tonight. #SpiceWorld2019 #SpiceGirlsDublin pic.twitter.com/NYAu3DJ8fP — Ziz O'Beirne (@Zizzyob) May 24, 2019

Dublin City centre is beginning to resemble the world’s largest hen party.#spicegirlsdublin — William Lavelle (@LavelleIreland) May 24, 2019

It’s official. Every girl I follow on Instagram was at #spicegirlsdublin — Brendan Bracken (@BrendanBracken1) May 24, 2019

Shout out to the woman in the sequin coat, walking through Connolly with a gin and tonic in a goblet. She’s going to have a great night #spicegirlsdublin — Nessa O'Hara (@OnlineNess) May 24, 2019

Im pretty sure I’ve seen the entire #SpiceGirlsDublin concert through all the insta stories I’ve watched tonight… pic.twitter.com/DcpFMdlozk — LorRadioMurphy (@LorRadioMurphy) May 24, 2019

Were you at the concert? What did you think?