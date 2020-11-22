These are the six best movies on TV tonight

We've got just what you need to end your weekend perfectly.

Jeez, that flew by, didn't it?

It felt like it was Friday evening just a few minutes ago, and now (snaps fingers) here we are!

Still though, there is plenty of Sunday evening still to enjoy, and you can do that with a great pairing of tasty food and brilliant movies.

To that end, the Lovin Dublin’s Date Box meal kit is officially available to order. Sure you may as well end your weekend on a high note!

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 22

X-Men: Days of Future Past - FilmFour - 7.20pm

The time-travelling superhero movie is still one of the best X-Men movies, with Wolverine travelling back in time to interact with the younger versions of the Professor Xavier (James McAvoy) and Magneto (Michael Fassbender) in order to save them (Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellan) in the future.

Deep Blue Sea - Comedy Central - 10pm

An absolutely bonkers, OTT action-horror. A group of scientists are testing on the brains of sharks (always a good idea), and they soon get smart enough to break free of their cages and hunt them down.

Central Intelligence - FilmFour - 10pm

The Rock and Kevin Hart star in this entertaining action-comedy about two former high-school pals who are reunited years later, when one (The Rock) has become a CIA agent, and the other (Hart) isn't happy with the direction his life has taken.

Double Jeopardy - Virgin Media One - 10.20pm

One of the most iconic 90s thrillers, mostly because it seemed to be on TV all the time at some point. Ashley Judd is the woman who has spent years in prison for the murder of her husband, only to discover that he has faked his death.

Looper - Sky One - 11pm

Another time travel action movie, but this one is a lot smarter, as it features Bruce Willis and his younger self, played by Joseph Gordon-Levitt, as assassins who discover they are the latest targets to be taken out.

Call Me By Your Name - Channel 4 - 1am

This lush, Italy-set romance sees Armie Hammer and Timothe Chalamet slowly falling in love with each other over one long summer.

READ NEXT: We interviewed the talent behind the new Disney+ show about the future of Marvel