Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

These Valentine's Day cards will give you and bae a good laugh

By Sarah Finnan

January 31, 2020 at 11:00am

Share:

Love day...or laugh day? I know which I prefer.

Valentine's Day is approaching and with it the chance to let your inner romantic loose. But if you're allergic to cheese and soppiness of any kind or if you just really like being gas, then these Valentine's Day cards will be right up your alley.

Not your typical lovey-dovey nonsense, they range from funny to irreverent to plain old rude - something for every sense of humour.

So, whether you're loved up or trying to woo someone new, I guarantee that one of these gas Valentine's Day cards sure to impress.

Dublin Card Company

Inappropriate? Perhaps. Funny? Very.

Maktus

Ah stop, you're making us blush.

Valentine's Day cards

 

 

 

 

 

Let's hope your IRL meeting didn't go the same way.

Valentine's Day cards

RuPaul's Drag Race fans will adore this.

Valentine's Day cards

The pitfalls of online dating, eh?

Valentine's Day cards

A card to treasure forever. Valentine's Day cards

One of Stalin's lesser-known poems.

Valentine's Day cards

You may as well get straight to the point.

Valentine's Day cards

My favourite of Ghandi's quotes.

Valentine's Day cards

When words fail you, this card will do the trick.

Valentine's Day cards

Flattery in its highest form.

Valentine's Day cards

It doesn't take much to keep us happy really, does it?

Valentine's Day cards

The Valentine's Day card itself isn't enough, in this case...there MUST be follow-through.

Valentine's Day cards

Designist

Shakespeare for the 21st century.

The key is to always be prepared.

As Forest Gump once said - "life is like a box of chocolates".

Valentine's Day cardsDo as the Valentine's Day card says and giz a cuddle.

Valentine's Day cards

What Jonathan Van Ness says, goes.

Valentine's Day cards

The ultimate compliment in the age of modern dating.

funny Valentine's Day cards

 

But, don't they all have lovely bottoms...maybe don't say that to your mister/missus though.

these Valentine's Day cards will give you a good laugh

And finally, the original Netflix and chill - nostalgia and romance go hand in hand.

funny Valentine's Day cards

READ NEXT: PICS: 12 of Dublin’s most impressive cups of coffee

Share:

Latest articles

Super Bowl Sunday: This pizza and wings joint is doing an unreal BOGOF deal to celebrate

Brass Onion Bistro is an unbelievable new restaurant that just opened up in Drumcondra

Best Afternoon Tea in Dublin - here are nine of our top picks to try this year

Tasty city centre pop-up will raise money for Peter McVerry Trust

You may also love

Rodrigo y Gabriela, well known Grafton Street buskers, win their first Grammy Award

Head to Whelan's tomorrow night for one of Ireland's top comedians, Danny O'Brien

The National Gallery responds to the viral 'LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Tinder' photo challenge

Someone has made a Lego version of Grogans on South William Street

Latest podcast

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the best of your city straight to your inbox.

I'd like to receive news and exclusive offers from Lovin Dublin including competitions, products, commercial partners and activities. By submitting this form you agree to our T&Cs and our privacy policy