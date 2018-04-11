Entertainment TV

Looking For Love? Here's How To Apply For First Dates Ireland

Time to sign up!

First Dates Ireland is one of the best shows to air on Irish television in the last few years. The entire country is hooked and the episodes just keep getting better and better. We find ourselves becoming so invested in the couples and are on the edge of our seats at the end of every episode when they announce whether or not they stayed together off camera. 

The show is three seasons in now, we've seen so many people take the plunge and bravely put themselves out there - So, now it's your turn.

If you're looking for love this could be the perfect opportunity for you. 

This year, they are especially looking for daters over 30. 

If you would like to apply, you will have to meet these requirements:

  • You are over 18 years of age.
  • You a permanent legal resident of Ireland
  • You are not/have not ever been employed by COCO Television and/or the Broadcaster (RTÉ)
  • No member of your household, immediate relative are employed/have ever been employed by COCO Television and/or the Broadcaster (RTÉ).
  • By submitting an application you agree to the terms and conditions set

To apply click here.

If you're a little more private but you'd still love to be set up on a blind date, click here to apply as a background dater.

Go on, give it a go!

