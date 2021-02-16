Close

WATCH: Archive footage of the 1986 Dublin Pancake Tuesday relay race

By James Fenton

February 16, 2021 at 9:57am

It's Pancake Tuesday but sadly we'll all be celebrating in our homes instead of taking to the streets of Dublin for a Pancake Tuesday relay race.

Covid-19 has put paid pretty much all of our favourites celebrations at this stage, starting with St. Patrick's Day last year and taking in Easter, Halloween and Christmas, and now Pancake Tuesday is the latest feast to fall foul of the pandemic.

Luckily, most Pancake Tuesday celebrations can take place within the confines of our homes but RTÉ has taken us back to a time when festivities took place on the streets of the capital. Sharing archive footage from 1986, we see familiar faces such as Tony Fenton and Marty Whelan in the Pancake Relay Road Race all in the name of charity.

The news reporter makes it feel more like Puncake Tuesday with his countless plays on words and if you if have a spare two minutes today, it's very much worth transporting yourself back to a simpler time when you could run around Dublin with a pancake glued to a frying pan.

Have a look at the archive footage of the 1986 Pancake Relay Road Race here.

