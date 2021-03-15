WATCH: In The Heights trailer has us excited for the summer, and to get back to cinemas

From the guy behind Hamilton!

There are very few genres of movie that are guaranteed to put you in a good mood as quickly and as brilliantly as a musical.

And so it is that after watching the latest trailer for In The Heights, we were immediately pumped for a lovely warm summer, as well as the opportunity to actually get to see this in a cinema, once they've been reopened safely.

The official synopsis for the movie is as follows:

"A feature version of the Broadway musical, in which a bodega owner has mixed feelings about closing his store and retiring to the Dominican Republic after inheriting his grandmother's fortune."

The original musical had lyrics and music written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, the genius behind Hamilton, and he will also be making an appearance in this movie.

The big screen version will feature a mix of new actors in the roles, as well as some of the original stage actors returning, including Corey Hawkins (The Walking Dead), Leslie Grace, Melissa Barrera, Olga Merediz, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Gregory Diaz IV (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), Stephanie Beatriz (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Dascha Polanco (Orange is the New Black), and Jimmy Smits (The West Wing) also star.

The film is directed by Jon M. Chu, the guy behind the hugely popular feel-good hit Crazy Rich Asians, so we're sure he'll strike gold again here.

In The Heights is currently scheduled to arrive in Irish cinemas on Friday, 30 July.

