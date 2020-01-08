WATCH: Versatile's epic entrance to their 3 Arena show in November

If you needed evidence of the rising popularity of Dublin rap group Versatile, look no further than their sold-out show at the 3 Arena back in November.

Rappers Eskimo Supreme and Casper Walsh, as well as producer Even Kennedy, have seen their profile escalate in recent times, selling out The Marquee in Cork along with the Docklands venue in the capital.

The group has now released a video of their entrance to their 3 Arena gig on November 30, which depicts the lads taking the short walk from their flats to the stage, a stroll which they claim on Twitter took them no more than eight minutes...

THE MOST ICONIC WALKOUT IN HISTORY WWE HASNT A PATCH ON US INNER CITY TOWNIE SMELLBAG POXBOTTLES IT TOOK US 8 MINUTES TO WALK FROM OUR FLATS IN CANON MOONEY GARDENS ALL THE WAY OVER TO THE 3ARENA WHICH WE HAVE LIVED BESIDE ALL OUR LIVES ONLY TO SELL IT OUT https://t.co/12irnb0wvz — VERSATILE (@outburstpal) January 6, 2020

The entrance was shown live inside the venue to a rapturous reception and if the above clip doesn't play, you should be able to view it in full below...

Talking about thinking outside the box. Of course, Versatile's metaphorical journey to the 3 Arena couldn't fit into one small clip. Last year, they played a number of sold-out shows around the country and even shot a music video set entirely in Dublin with their new pal, the world-famous rapper Coolio.

They stole the show at the Longitude festival last summer and you would expect bigger and better things await for Versatile in 2020.

Watch this space.